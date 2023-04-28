Russia lacks infrastructure for drone use — first deputy premier

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia currently has no serial production of civilian-purpose unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and no related infrastructure, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov has said.

"The industry has not yet been functioning as a system. There is no serial production of civil UAV systems and no infrastructure. Also, no rules have been created to streamline the use of drones in the areas, where other states are already using them widely. This hampers the creation of a market of services that use unmanned systems," Belousov said.

In his words, such drones are manufactured by around 70 Rusisan companies, 50 of them are manufacturing light-class UAVs and around 20 - medium and heavy ones.