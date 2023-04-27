Russia’s oil exports to Europe will plummet 2.5 times in 2023 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. This year Russia will redirect 140 million tons of oil and oil products exports from Europe to Asia. Deliveries to Europe will amount to about 80-90 million tons down from 220 million tons in 2022, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"This year, 140 million tons of oil and oil products will go [to Asia]. About 80-90 million tons will remain in the West," he said.

According to Novak, in 2022, Russia redirected about 40 million tons of exports of oil and oil products from Europe to Asia.