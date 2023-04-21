Tight oil reserves in Russia up a third over nine years — regulator

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Tight oil reserves in Russia surged by 30% over the last nine years and their annual incremental growth of production is 16% in average, department head of the Russian Federal Agency for Subsoil Use Nina Erofeeva said on Friday.

"Tight oil reserves gained 30% over the last nine years. The annual incremental growth rate is 3% in average. Annual production also moved up; the annual incremental growth of production is 16% in average," she said.

According to regulator data, 53% of recoverable oil reserves in Russia as of 2023 year-start are categorized as potentially provided with benefits, of which 58% reserves are hard-to-recover reserves with complex geological conditions and 42% are remote reserves with harsh climatic conditions.

The value of hard-to-recover reserves is growing as easily accessible hydrocarbons are being gradually depleted, Erofeeva added.