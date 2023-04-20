EU’s restrictions of Ukrainian grain import confirm Russian assessment of grain deal

HAVANA, April 20. /TASS/. Restrictions introduced by the EU member-countries against supplies of Ukrainian foods to Europe confirm Russian assessments of the situation regarding the grain deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday at the press conference after talks with Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla.

"The developments evidence our fundamental known assessments that as distinct from initiatives announced by UN Secretary-General [Antonio] Guterres about the need to help the poorest countries, the grain deal in its Ukrainian part is predominantly commercial by nature and as such it hardly helps third world countries," Lavrov said.

"When the Ukrainian grain essentially at dumping prices, bypassing all phytosanitary requirements, intrudes European markets at zero tariffs, this certainly results in huge losses of traditional grain producers in Europe," the minister stressed.

It would be fairer for the West to supply Ukrainian grain purchased at low prices to countries in need, the top Russian diplomat said. However, the EU and the US are not interested in that. "They are interested in continuing commercialization of grain exports from Ukraine, including as part of the so-called Black Sea [Grain] Initiative," Lavrov added.