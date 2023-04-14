Russian Economy Ministry forecasts trade balance surplus this year

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development expects the national trade balance surplus to plummet to $152.1 bln in 2023 from $308 bln in 2022, according to key parameters of scenario conditions for 2024 and the planned period of 2025 and 2026 prepared by the Ministry.

Exports are anticipated to drop from $588.3 bln in 2022 to $465.9 in 2023. Imports are projected to move up from $280.4 bln last year to $313.8 bln in 2023.

The current account surplus is expected to fall from $233 bln in 2022 to $86.8 bln in this year.