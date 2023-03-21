Corporate, households’ funds in Russian banks up in February — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Corporate funds in Russian banks rose by 504 bln rubles ($6.5 bln), or by 1.1%, in February, while households’ funds gained 711 bln rubles ($9.2 bln), or 2%, the Central Bank reported on Tuesday.

"Households’ funds (excluding escrow accounts) increased by 711 bln rubles (+2%) following a substantial decrease in January (-2.7%)," the report said.

The moderate growth of corporate funds by 504 bln rubles (or by 1.1%) was mainly ensured by oil and gas companies, the regulator added.