Russia to supply grain to Africa free of charge if grain deal is not renewed — Putin

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia will supply foods to needy countries of Africa free of charge if it does not renew the grain deal, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"I would like to add: if we eventually decide not to extend the deal in sixty days, we are ready to supply the whole volume sent during the past time to African countries particularly requiring it, from Russia free of charge to these countries," the head of state said.

European countries received about 45% of grain exported from Ukraine, while the share of African countries was just 3%, Putin noted.

"Out of the total volume of grain, grain crops exported from Ukraine, about 45% were sent exactly to European countries, and just 3% to Africa," the head of state said.

Russia has recently extended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative for sixty days.