Yandex unveils source code of company’s big data platform

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Yandex has posted the source code of their main big data storage and processing platform, the Russian technology company said on Monday.

The source code and documentation for the YTsaurus are available at GitHub. The code is distributed under the Apache 2.0 license and anyone can use the platform or customize it for his or her purposes, Yandex noted.

The platform is deployed on tens of thousands of servers and is processing exabytes of data. Every other company employee works with it, Yandex’s press service said. "YTsaurus can be used as a classic MapReduce system but it also supports other popular approaches to data processing - for example, it has integrations with ClickHouse and Apache Spark," the press service added.