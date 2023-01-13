CPC transports 58.7 mln tons of oil in 2022, ready to increase volume in 2023

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pumped 58.7 mln metric tons of oil through its pipeline system in 2022 and is ready to increase transportation volumes in 2023, the company said on Friday following a meeting between Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov and CPC General Director Nikolay Gorban

"Last year, 58.7 mln tons of oil were transported through the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system, including around 52.2 mln tons from the territory of Kazakhstan. At the same time, the largest Kazakhstani fields - Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak gave 29, 12 and 10 mln tons of oil, respectively, to the CPC pipeline system. CPC Marine Terminal provided for oil lifting on 527 oil tankers," the company reported. Thus, the decline in oil shipments in 2022 amounted to 3.3% compared to 2021.

"In terms of the 2023 operation prospects, CPC General Director pointed out that the Consortium was fully ready to ship increased volumes of raw hydrocarbons given the additional capacities of the crude pipeline already materialized through the implementation of the Debottlenecking Program," the company’s release said.

CPC Pipeline System is one of the major investment projects with foreign capital in energy sector in the CIS. The length of the Tengiz - Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route transports over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export crude, as well as crude from Russian oil fields, including those in the Caspian Region.