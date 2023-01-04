Estonia to begin procedure of transferring frozen Russian assets to Kiev — top diplomat

VILNIUS, January 4. /TASS/. Tallinn plans to workout its own mechanism of transferring Russian frozen financial assets to Kiev to fund the country’s revival, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Wednesday.

In an interview with the Postimees, he said that the sum of the Frozen Russian assets amounts to 17 billion euro, but the process of their use in favor of Kiev is not moving, despite the fact that the European member nations have instructed the European Commission to elaborate a legal scheme for that.

Nevertheless, the Estonian government has decided to establish a legal structure to utilize Russia’s assets frozen in Estonia, Reinsalu said.

On February 24, Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request for help from the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and beefed up arms supplies to the Kiev regime worth tens of billions of dollars.