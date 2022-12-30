Russia, Tanzania to establish intergovernmental commission — Ministry

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia and Tanzania signed an intergovernmental agreement to establish a joint intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said on Friday.

The document was signed within the framework of expansion of cooperation by the ministers of the two countries. Promising areas of cooperation include exploration and production of mineral resources, tourism, energy and information and communication technologies.

"The launch of activities of the intergovernmental commission between Russia and Tanzania will create conditions for stirring up Russian-Tanzanian economic relations and will bring them to a qualitatively new level," said Pavel Kalmychek, the Department Director with the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.