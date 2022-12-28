Battery regulation in EU to change market forever — expert

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Draft regulations of new EU rules in the sphere of design, production and waste processing will forever change the electric batteries market in Europe, General Director of the Russian Fund of Infrastructure and Educational Programs Ruslan Titov told TASS.

"The market will change irreversibly by the time when these regulations come into force. All the players are ready to that already. Technology aspects of individual elements of such changes in regulations were discussed in Europe last year. To see the introduced draft regulation in just a year means the astonishing speed of response only entrepreneurs and their investors are able for. They exactly saw an opportunity and not a problem in these changes and activated their lobbying leverage," the expert said.

In particular, investments in battery recycling and reuse technologies in Europe are growing by times for the third year in a row, Titov said.

Suggested changes stipulate a complete ban on non-extractable batteries irrespective of the size. For example, producers of all kinds of vapes will have to produce for extraction of batteries because popular in-built batteries make their processing extremely difficult and costly, the expert noted.

"If draft regulations are approved, then regulations of batteries production and turnover in Europe will change dramatically. The old regulatory package of 2006 will be completely abolished," Titov added.