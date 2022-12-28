Russia to boost electricity exports to China, Mongolia by 20% in 2022, says minister

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Electricity exports from Russia to China and Mongolia will see a 20-percent jump in total by the end of 2022, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"This year we can talk about the growth of eastbound [electricity] exports, that is, total exports to China and Mongolia have increased by 20%, and there will be an uptick of about 16% to China by the end of the year," the minister revealed.

Russia will supply record-high 4.4-4.5 bln kWh of electrical power to China in 2022, CEO of Inter RAO, the Russian electricity export and import enterprise, Boris Kovalchuk told reporters earlier.