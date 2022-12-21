Russia to join ranks of global leaders in helium production — Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The launch of the Kovykta Field and the Amur Gas Processing Plant will bring Russia to a global leading position in helium production, Gazprom CEO Aleksey Miller said.

"The launch of the Kovykta Field and the Power of Siberia for operation throughout the entire length of more than 3,000 km is certainly our new opportunities of socioeconomic development, our new opportunities of ramping up exports. Certainly, Russia is also becoming one of global leaders in helium production," the chief executive said.

Gas from the Chayanda Field and the Kovykta Field will be processed at the Amur Gas Processing Plant, Miller noted. "Gas of the Kovykta and the Chayanda contains many valuable components. I would like to note helium, which is in demand in high-technology sectors, and this is exactly why we are building the Amur Gas Processing Plant, to make new processing products," the top manager added.