Eurochem’s fertilizer plant in Lithuania resumes operations — spokesperson

VILNIUS, December 20. /TASS/. The Lifosa fertilizer plant in Kedainiai (Lithuania), a subsidiary of the fertilizer producer EuroChem, has resumed production, spokesperson for the plant Indre Mazeikiene told reporters on Tuesday.

"Production units at the plant have clearly restarted operations. The first metric tons of phosphate fertilizers were produced," she said.

At the same time, 21% out of the more than 900 plant employees are not engaged in production processes. They will be gradually called in to work as all the plant units become operational, Mazeikiene said.

The plant halted operations on September 14 due to a dramatic rise in the price of ammonia, the primary feedstock, and natural gas.