Russian ministry estimates foreign IT firms’ losses from leaving Russia at up to $10 bln

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The losses of foreign IT companies that have left the Russian market, amounted to around 650-700 bln rubles ($9-10 bln), according to estimations by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media, Minister Maksut Shadayev said at the State Duma (lower house of parliament) on Tuesday.

"According to our estimations, the losses of international IT companies that stopped operations on the country’s territory, amounted to 650-700 bln rubles in 2022 alone," he said.

Russia will work with countries that are ready for cooperation and joint projects, the minister noted.

"There are quite a few such countries. Currently, we see strong demand from the countries of Latin America, Middle East, Asia for Russian technologies, for joint projects," he said, adding that isolation was not under consideration, and that Russia would find possibilities for cooperation based on fair partnership.