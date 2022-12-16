EU blocks transactions of Russian Regional Development Bank

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union has frozen assets of two Russian banks and blocked transactions of the Russian Regional Development Bank, the EU Council said on Friday.

"The EU will impose an asset freeze against two additional Russian banks and add the Russian Regional Development Bank to the list of Russian State-owned or controlled entities that are subject to a full transaction ban," the EU Council said.

"The agreed package includes a series of measures intended to hit hard Russian economy" and limit its abilities for the special military operation in Ukraine, according to the statement.