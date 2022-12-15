Ericsson sells its customer support business in Russia — company

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Ericsson has negotiated the sale of its customer support business in Russia to former operations managers of its Russian subsidiary, the Swedish telecom company said on its website on Thursday.

Ericsson’s "wholly owned Russian subsidiary has entered into an asset transfer agreement to divest its local customer support business in Russia to a Russian company owned by former operational managers of Ericsson·s Russian subsidiary," the company said.

"The transaction includes a transfer of approximately 40 Ericsson employees, and certain assets and contracts related to the business," Ericsson added.

The Swedish company expects to have a small local presence in Russia, Ericsson noted. "A legal entity owned by Ericsson will continue to be registered to complete the wind-down and to fulfill legal, contractual, and administrative requirements," the company said.