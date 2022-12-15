EU countries fail to agree on ninth package of anti-Russia sanctions, says agency

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The EU countries failed to agree on the ninth package of anti-Russia sanctions on Wednesday, Reuters reported on Thursday citing diplomats.

Poland and a number of other countries still have objections, according to diplomats. EU member states are expected to receive a new variant of the draft of the next package of sanctions late on Thursday.

According to the idea of the European Commission, the ninth sanctions package should include up to 200 individuals, companies and organizations, including three banks, military-industrial complexes, in addition to energy and mining companies. The EU also intends to prohibit the broadcasting of four Russian TV channels on its territory. The European Commission will not disclose the names of the companies until the sanctions in question are approved.