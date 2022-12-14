RusHydro eyes energy technologies export to Asia-Pacific — Deputy CEO

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. RusHydro assumes that technologies developed in the corporate research center in the Russky Island can be exported to countries in the Asia-Pacific Region in particular, Deputy CEO of the Russian power generating company Sergey Machekhin said at the Innovative Practice: Science Plus Business Congress.

"We, just as our colleagues, have initiated implementation of a new business line. We gave launched an innovation center located in the Russky Island this year. There are several areas for our development. Nevertheless, the main development task of this center is to not merely create indigenous technologies but also to export these technologies, for example, to Asia-Pacific nations," the top manager said.

Russian technologies in the energy sphere currently enjoy the demand worldwide, similarly to oil and gas technologies, Machekhin noted.

RusHydro opened the research center in September 2022. It will become the test range for studying and practicing new solutions in the energy sphere, including renewable energy resources and heat generation.