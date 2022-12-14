Timber exports from Russia decline by 10% in 2022 due to sanctions — Roslesinforg

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of timber products have decreased by 10% this year due to sanctions, the press service of Roslesinforg told TASS. The crisis on the real estate market in Asia, which actively purchases Russian plywood, has also affected the exports, the press service added.

"The EU sanctions packages that came into force in the spring and summer could not but affect the volume of exports of timber products. However, the decline in supplies at the end of the year is estimated at only 10%, which shows that exporters have adjusted to the situation and the growing number of manufacturers, even from the western regions of the country entered the Asian market. The active position of business has become another stabilizing factor for the industry in 2022," the press service says.

The press service specified that the Asian market is also experiencing a crisis in the real estate market this year, which is caused by an increase in key rates by the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve. This led to a decrease in demand for sawn timber and plywood and affected Russian supplies.

"As the construction sector recovers, including through investment in infrastructure projects and a departure from the policy of hard lockdowns in China, they will show growth by an average of 15% within five years," the agency said.

Roslesinforg is an all-Russian organization specializing in the comprehensive solution of forest accounting and forest management tasks in the interests of the state. The institution provides a full cycle of services to forestry enterprises, which will help to maximize the efficient and balanced use of forest resources in Russia.