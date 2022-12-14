Moscow airports open despite major snowfall — federal agency

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. There are no major disruptions in the operations of Moscow’s airports due to a heavy snowfall but some flights have been delayed, the Federal Air Transport Agency told journalists.

"As of 08:00 am on December 14, 2022, under the conditions of an intensified snowfall, Moscow’s airports function as usual, no disruptions have been recorded, there are insignificant flight delays," the agency noted.

On Wednesday morning, traffic jams in Moscow scored 10 points out of 10, according to an online information service. Traffic is hindered practically at all entry points to the city and its beltways.

According to a weather service, overnight Moscow saw 20% of the monthly precipitation average. The snowfall is expected to continue until Wednesday afternoon.