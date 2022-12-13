Ships transporting foodstuffs resume navigation from Ukrainian ports – Istanbul center

UNITED NATIONS, December 13. /TASS/. The navigation of ships, transporting foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, resumed on Tuesday after being suspended a day earlier amid foul weather and power supply problems, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said in a statement.

A total of seven ships, transporting 170,600 tons of cargo in total, left the ports of Odessa, Yuzhny and Chernomorsk on Tuesday. No ships sailed in the opposite direction, from Istanbul to Ukraine, in the reported period.

A total of 82 Ukraine-bound ships remain in Turkish territorial waters pending inspection at the Joint Coordination Center. A total of 13,849,997 tons of foodstuffs have been transported from Ukraine so far since the center began its work this summer.

The deal on the export of food from Ukraine was concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until November 19. The deal was extended for another 120 days on November 17. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained that the accord was prolonged automatically due to the absence of objections from the parties involved (Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Nations).