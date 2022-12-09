Putin outlines priorities of Russia's presidency in EAEU for 2023

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. At a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek on Friday, President Vladimir Putin outlined the priorities of Russia’s Chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in 2023.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the highest supranational body of the EAEU, held its second meeting this year. The previous session took place online on May 27.

"First of all, we believe we need to update the strategic guidelines for the development of the EAEU. The current basic document for the development of economic integration is designed for the period until 2025, and it is important to start preparing a new strategic planning document that sets the main vectors for further integration interaction in the medium and long term," - Putin said.

As one of the priorities for the EAEU development Russia sees strengthening of the technological sovereignty of the EAEU member states and creating a common innovation and industrial base in key industrial and agricultural sectors.

"In general, our cooperation is developing quite well, but recently there has been such positive work in some key areas of cooperation. I am sure that this will become broader in our organization as a whole," the Russian President noted.

According to the Russian leader, it is reasonable to continue efforts to jointly introduce information technologies, including in the field of electronic document management, automatic exchange of transport and customs information between departments and carriers of the Union states, as well as in the field of labeling and traceability of goods, where digital solutions are already helping stop the circulation of unsafe and low-quality products on the union market.

"We also propose focusing the work of the Five on building up investment cooperation, creating favorable conditions for mutual investment, simplifying the relevant administrative procedures and increasing guarantees for protecting the rights of investors," Putin said.

He added that the EAEU states need harmonization of tax regulation regimes.

During its chairmanship Russia also intends to deal with issues related to the development of scientific, technical and educational contacts. He invited partners in the Union to think about new ideas and initiatives to encourage the practice of interuniversity cooperation, improve internship programs and academic exchanges.

"We consider it useful to involve young professionals more widely in the integration agenda through student tourism programs, popularization of common historical, social and ethical values, support for joint youth projects in the fields of entrepreneurship, volunteerism, culture and sports," the Russian leader concluded.

Putin also noted that the Russia welcomes the intensification of international business ties and contacts of the EAEU and will further expand the range of preferential and non-preferential agreements with foreign partners.

The member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.