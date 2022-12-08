Gazpromneft-Lubricants to boost lubricants production in 2022 — CEO

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Gazpromneft-Lubricants, the lube oil business operator of Gazprom Neft, plans to boost lube oils and service fluids production to 0.7 mln metric tons, CEO of the company Anatoly Skoromets told reporters on Thursday.

"We forecast production across our entire mix comprising oils, lubricants and paraffins, will total 0.7 mln metric tons. Premium - packed products account for a half of this volume," the chief executive said.

It was reported earlier the company supplied 0.56 mln metric tons of lubricants and service fluids in 2021.

The company plans to continue increasing the output of products in the next year. "We will be provided with such growth by production development projects and redistribution of market shares left by foreign manufacturers," Skoromets said.