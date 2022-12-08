Gas supplies via Ukraine at previous volume, reserves in European UGS below 98 bcm

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Gas withdrawal from underground gas storage (UGS) facilities of the EU’s states is approaching the 0.5 bln cubic meters per day mark again, whereas a drop in temperature expected in the region by the end of the week will increase gas withdrawal. The price of gas in Europe rose above $1,600 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday.

Gas withdrawal from EU countries’ UGS facilities amounted to 431 mln cubic meters on December 6, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). The heating season started in Europe on November 14. Since then, EU countries have withdrawn 6.2 bln cubic meters of gas from UGS facilities. Currently European UGS facilities are 90.57% full, with slightly less than 98 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Russian gas supplies to Europe in transit through Ukraine remain at previous volume of 42.4 mln cubic meters via the Sudzha gas distribution station on December 8, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU). The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries after Nord Stream was damaged.