Putin orders to update NWF-funded investment projects list

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to update the list of investment projects to be financed in 2023-2025 with the use of resources from the National Wealth Fund (NWF), the Kremlin’s website says on Wednesday.

The assignment is addressed to the government that should submit relevant proposals by December 25. The task is set "in connection with the increase of the sanction pressure," the document reads.

Putin also ordered to renew until 2030 the mechanism of support of state organizations implementing corporate competitiveness enhancement programs.