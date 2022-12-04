Musk polles Twitter users on whether Assange and Snowden should be pardoned

TASS, December 4. /TASS/. American entrepreneur Elon Musk on Sunday asked users of the social networking site Twitter, which he acquired in October, whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and former US National Security Agency employee Edward Snowden should be pardoned.

"I am not expressing an opinion, but did promise to conduct this poll. Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned?" Musk wrote a question for a related poll with "yes" or "no" options on his Twitter page.

In the US, Australian Assange, 51, is charged with crimes related to the largest case of disclosure of classified information in American history. He faces a total of 175 years in prison on the charges. For the last three years Assange has been held in London's maximum security Belmarsh prison. On November 28, leading Western publications, including The New York Times, The Guardian, The Times, Le Monde and El Pais, called on the United States government to drop the charges against Assange.

Snowden went public in 2013 with information about the methods of electronic surveillance by US intelligence agencies, including illegal wiretapping of foreign leaders' conversations. Fleeing persecution by US authorities, Snowden submitted asylum requests to the authorities of several countries, including Russia. On August 1, 2014, he received a residence permit in Russia for three years. On December 2, Snowden took the oath of office and received a Russian passport.