SAMARKAND /UZBEKISTAN/, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak called Poland's actions on the oil and gas market a theater of the absurd. He told reporters about this, commenting on information that the largest Polish oil refinery Orlen has applied to oil pipeline operator Transneft for the supply of 3 million tons of Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline in 2023.

"What they are doing is a theater of the absurd," he said.

Novak did not confirm or deny the information about Poland's request for oil supplies, noting that he himself had found out about it from the media.

Earlier, the Kommersant business daily reported, citing sources, that Orlen had submitted an application to Transneft for the supply of 3 million tons of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline in 2023, despite plans to stop buying Russian oil.

According to the newspaper, Transneft Vice President Sergey Andronov confirmed that the company has orders from Polish consumers for the supply of oil in transit through Belarus for 2023. However, he did not disclose from whom the orders were received and for what volumes.

Earlier, Foreign Minister of the Republic Zbigniew Rau reported that the Polish authorities want the European Union to impose sanctions on oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline so that the republic does not have to pay a penalty to the Russian side due to the premature termination of previously concluded contracts.