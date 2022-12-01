Rosatom, European countries continue joint projects — CEO

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. European countries continue implementing projects with Rosatom, CEO of the Russian state nuclear corporation said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel on Thursday.

Rosatom’s operations on international markets are challenging yet successful, the top manager said. "Russia’s opponents, particularly Washington, Brussels and London, endeavor to somewhat ‘curb’ our partners, threatening them with some tit-for-tat measures. However, even European nations like Hungary continue implementing projects," Likhachev said, noting that Budapest has issued a permit to build two new nuclear power units in Paks.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) is currently the largest nuclear facility under construction in the world, the chief executive said. Rosatom will deliver fresh nuclear fuel there as early as in 2023. "Strange though it may be, the flag of the largest nuclear construction project will remain with us. It will smoothly migrate to Egypt where we will receive, as I hope, two more licenses and will be building four units at a time," he noted. "The El Dabaa project is very inspiring for the entire nation of Egypt, the leaders of Egypt," Likhachev said.

Rosatom also plans to deliver fuel to the Rooppur NPP under construction in Bangladesh and proceed to the final stage of construction in 2023, he added.