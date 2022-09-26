Pressure decrease registered at both lines of Nord Stream 1, reasons being figured out

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A pressure fall was registered at both lines of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline late on Monday, with reasons being figured out, the operator of the project reported.

"Tonight operators of the Nord Stream 1 control center registered a pressure decrease at both lines of the gas pipeline. The reasons are being figured out," Nord Stream AG said.

Earlier, a similar problem with a sharp fall of pressure occurred at another export gas pipeline Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred at night in the Danish exclusive economic zone southeast of the island of Bornholm. Later the Danish Maritime Authority reported a gas leakage not far from the island of Bornholm.