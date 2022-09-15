Putin expects record trade turnover with China by yearend

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident Sino-Russian trade turnover will hit a fresh high by the end of this year.

"I am convinced we will reach new record figures by the end of the year," he said at a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Samarkand in the run-up to the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) summit on Thursday. The leadership of the two countries set earlier the task of bringing trade turnover to $200 bln, Putin said, adding that he expects the sides to achieve the goal soon.

"Last year trade turnover rose by 35% to over $140 bln," the Russian president said. "In first seven months of this year mutual trade added another 25%," he noted.

Earlier, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said trade turnover between Russia and China reached record $140 bln in 2021, adding that in seven months of 2022 it totaled almost $93 bln.