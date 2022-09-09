Developing countries’ discrimination in access to fertilizers unacceptable, Putin says

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The European Union is discriminating Africa, Asia and Latin America by prohibiting deliveries of Russian fertilizers there through its ports and this is unacceptable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Security Council’s meeting.

The European Commission unblocked deliveries of Russian fertilizers and lifted sanctions and Moscow certainly hails such decisions, the President said.

"However, the clarification of the European Commission was issued on this matter on August 10. It turns out that only European Union’s member-states can buy our fertilizers, while supplies of our and Belarusian fertilizers via ports of European nations to developing countries - to Asian, African, and Latin American markets - are still prohibited and impossible. This is the discrimination of our partners," the head of state noted.

"I believe the discrimination of Asian, African, and Latin American nations is unacceptable," the President added.