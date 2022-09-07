Istanbul center authorizes departure of five ships from Ukrainian ports on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center has authorized the departure of five ships from Ukrainian ports on Wednesday, carrying 129,538 tonnes of foodstuffs in total, the center said in a statement.

Bulk carriers Dignity, Eliana and Kaptan Cevdet will leave the port of Chernomorsk to deliver to Turkey 8,200 tonnes of sunflower seeds, 5,200 tonnes of sunflower oil and 2,472 tonnes of soybean, respectively.

The Seaguardian vessel will depart from Yuzhny on the same day, transporting 62,266 tonnes of barley, wheat and sunflower seeds to Italy.

Also, the Super Henry ship will travel from Odessa to Kenya with 51,400 tonnes of wheat on board.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. One of the documents envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey and the United Nations established a four-side coordination center to search ships carrying grain to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid provocations.