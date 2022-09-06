Sakhalin-1 project situation to be sorted out shortly — Energy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry expects oil production in the Sakhalin-1 project to return on stream soon, Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS in the interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The case is more difficult for the Sakhalin-1 because the production was halted, under a far-fetched pretext from our point of view. We are awaiting the resolution now," the Minister said.

Recovery of operations is currently underway. "Efforts are underway as regards the operator and the consortium participants to restore production as quickly as possible. I believe everything will be clarified in the near future," Shulginov added.