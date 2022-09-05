Russia to keep gas production volumes — Energy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia is going to keep gas production volumes on account of increasing liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries and construction of pipelines to China, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS in the interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The capacity of the Power of Siberia-2 [gas pipeline] will be almost 50 bln cubic meters per year according to the plan. We will not merely scale up the pipeline capacity but we will also expand LNG production: it has mobility and excellent purchases on the global market. We will change the policy and endeavor to keep basic volumes of production. We have reserves actually," Shulginov said.

"We expect the LNG production growth to 80-100 mln [tonnes] by 2030 against current 30 mln. The increase is significant," the Minister added.