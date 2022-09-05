Gazprom discussing accelerated redirection of gas supplies eastward — Energy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Gazprom is discussing the opportunity for the accelerated redirection of gas supplies from the West to the East and project materials to build a gas pipeline to China via Mongolia are almost ready, Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS in the interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Project materials to initiate construction of the gas pipeline to China via Mongolia are almost ready at present. Companies are discussing such topics," the Minister said.

It was reported earlier that construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline can kick off in 2024 and the gas pipeline may become operational in 2027-2028.

