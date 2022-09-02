Nord Stream reliability threatened through no fault of Gazprom — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The reliability of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is threatened due to the lack of technological reserves, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"There are no technological reserves, only one turbine is working [on the Nord Stream pipeline]," he answered a question about whether it is possible to expect new repairs at Nord Stream in the coming months.

Peskov stressed, "Gazprom is not responsible for lack of backup." "Therefore, the reliability of the entire system is threatened," he stressed.

Since July 27, the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been used at 20% of its maximum capacity due to the shutdown of several gas turbines. One of them, made in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa's sanctions against Moscow, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired equipment to Germany, but after numerous requests from Germany, it was decided to return the turbine. On August 31, Gazprom announced that the supply of Russian gas through the Nord Stream gas pipeline has been completely stopped, as repairs are starting at the only remaining gas pumping unit at the Portovaya compressor station.