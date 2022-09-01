Venezuela ready to supply buffalo meet to Russia — President

BUENOS AIRES, September 1. /TASS/. Venezuela is ready to start supplies of buffalo meat and milk to Russia, President Nicolas Maduro said in his address.

"I have been told presently that Russia is highly interested in buffalo meat and derived products and that they are sold well. If Russia needs, Venezuela is ready [to supply]," the President said in his speech streamed by the Venezolana de Television.

Venezuela has the largest buffalo numbers in Latin America - 2.9 mln, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jose Aguilera said. It is followed by Brazil and Colombia.