Gazprom chief, Turkmenistan’s president discuss energy cooperation

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Gazprom Chief Executive Officer Alexey Miller and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov discussed energy cooperation during a working meeting in Ashgabat, Russia’s gas producer said in a statement on Monday.

"Alexey Miller and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Turkmenistan, reviewed matters of energy cooperation. In addition, Alexey Miller met with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the upper chamber of the Turkmen Parliament," the statement said.

Both meetings took place on August 29 in Ashgabat as part of Gazprom’s working visit to Turkmenistan.

Gazprom has had a representative office in Turkmenistan since 2003.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the intention of Gazprom’s top management to visit Turkmenistan in late June, adding that Moscow and Ashgabat had agreements to continue a number of contracts in traditional energy cooperation areas.