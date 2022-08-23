Electricity prices in Europe setting new records — Nord Pool data

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Electricity prices in Europe on the Day Ahead market climbed to all-time high values again, fueled by the rise in natural gas prices, according to Nord Pool electricity exchange data.

Prices soared today to 624.34 euro in Denmark respectively, 635.52 euro in Austria, 611.97 euro in Belgium, 624.34 euro in Germany, 645.54 euro in France, and 611.34 euro in the Netherlands, according to Nord Pool data.

Gas prices in Europe recently surged to more than $3,000 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since March 2022.