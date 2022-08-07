Four grain ships set sail from Ukrainian ports - Turkish Defense Ministry

ANKARA, August 7./TASS/. Four ships carrying grain and sunflower oil left two Ukrainian ports on Sunday, the Turkish Defense Ministry reports.

The ship Mustafa Necati with 6,000 tons of sunflower oil set sail for Italy, the dry cargo ship Star Helena with 45,000 tons of sunflower seeds is bound for China; Glory is carrying 66,000 tons of corn to Istanbul; and the bulk carrier Riva Wind is carrying 44,000 tons of corn to Iskenderunm in Turkey, the report said.

The Turkish Defense Ministry on Saturday announced the departure of four dry cargo ships from Ukraine: one from Odessa and three from Chernomorsk.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. One of the documents creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provided for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.