Renault excluded from parallel import list — Russian Ministry

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Renault brand is excluded from the list of goods authorized for parallel import, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said on Thursday.

"Another important change is the exclusion of the Renault brand from the parallel import list, because Avtovaz Company assumed commitments of providing warranty services for this brand, including spare parts trading," the Ministry said.

Auto part, radio electronic, chemical and other brands were included into the list at the same time. "It will now be possible to supply Castrol, Liqui Moly, Datsun, Alienware and other [brands] under the parallel import. Such changes were required because availability of all required goods for Russian nationals and industrial plants is the critical performance indicator of the mechanism of parallel import of products," the Ministry added.