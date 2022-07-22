Media watchdog unblocks Tor Project in Russia

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Tor Project has been unblocked in Russia, according to data from the Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Telecom, Information Technologies and Mass Communication (Roskomnadzor) service for checking access restrictions to Internet sites or pages.

The site disappeared from the registry where it was previously listed on Friday. Access to the resource is no longer restricted for Russian users, a TASS correspondent verified.

The Saratov Regional Court on May 19 overturned the decision of the Saratov District Court to restrict access to the Tor Project in Russia. The case was sent for a new review, the court's press service told TASS. Later, the press service added that the Saratov Regional Court overturned the decision of the first instance due to violations of procedural law: the site owner was not involved in the case.

Earlier, Roskomnadzor restricted access to the Tor Project based on a court decision, the agency's press service told TASS in December 2021. The court made such a decision because the resource provided access to illegal content.

Tor browser works on the principle of the so-called onion routing. It is a network of nodes that allows users to protect themselves from monitoring their activity and use the network anonymously. Users connect to the system through a chain of other IP addresses. Tor is often used to access the darknet.