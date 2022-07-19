Tajikistan, Russia to resume railway passenger service

DUSHANBE, July 19. /TASS/. Tajikistan and Russia will resume railway passenger service on August 30, 2022 as agreed on by the relevant agencies, head of the administrative office of the State Unitary Enterprise Tajikistan Railways Anvar Latifov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The resumption of railway service between Tajikistan and Russia has been agreed upon, and all the necessary documents with the Russian side have been signed, thus, the first train will depart on August 30 from Dushanbe to Volgograd and back," the company’s representative said, adding that the length of the journey would take approximately 2.5 days, with trains running each week.

"The second route from Khujand to Volgograd will be opened on September 7," he noted.

Russian Railways reported in a statement released on its website Monday that starting August 30 railway passenger service between Russia and Tajikistan, which was suspended on March 17, 2020, would be resumed.