Fertilizers transit via Lithuania will continue until set volumes not exceeded — customs

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. The transit of fertilizers through Lithuania to Russia’s Kaliningrad region will continue until the set maximum volume set for this type of cargo is reached, Lina Laurinaityte-Grigiene, a representative of the customs department of the republic, told reporters on Monday.

"There are exceptions for Russian-made fertilizers: it will be possible to transport 837,500 tonnes of potassium chloride and 1.58 million tonnes of mineral and chemical fertilizers during the year," she explained.

Once the quota limit is reached, which is controlled on the basis of customs declarations, the transportation stops, she said.

On Sunday, Lithuania expanded restrictions on the transit of goods to Kaliningrad through its territory as part of EU anti-Russian sanctions. New restrictions have been placed on alcohol, alcohol-based industrial chemicals, wood and cement.