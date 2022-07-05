Finnish railway operator does not plan to restart Allegro trains

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Finnish railway carrier VR does not plan to resume operations of Allegro trains between Russia and Finland so far, press service of VR told TASS.

"VR has currently no plans to restart the Allegro train traffic," the press service said. Lifting of border restrictions "has no impact on the suspension of Allegro service," it added.

Allegro daily trains between St. Petersburg and Helsinki were launched in late 2010. The traffic was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and resumed in December 2021 only. In late March 2022, Finnish authorities said that this route is not expedient.