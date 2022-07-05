Issue of Kaliningrad transit extremely important, Kremlin addressing it, says spokesman

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The issue of the Kaliningrad transit ban is extremely important, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the Kremlin is addressing it.

"We are working, the issue is extremely important, and the work is underway," he said when asked a respective question.

On June 18, Lithuania notified the Kaliningrad authorities of a ban on the rail transit of sanctioned goods to the Russian exclave. The prohibition was expanded to truck transit on June 21. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin stated that Lithuania’s actions run counter to international agreements. Both Vilnius and the EU insist Lithuania did not impose any unilateral or additional sanctions, but has been consistently enforcing the EU’s sanctions regime.