EAEU nations fortifying cooperation despite external pressure, says Russian PM

NUR-SULTAN, February 25. /TASS/. The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Nur-Sultan shows that EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) nations are fortifying cooperation despite the external pressure, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting of heads of EAEU governments on Friday.

"Today’s meeting is the best confirmation of the fact that in any circumstances we jointly strive for fortifying cooperation in all areas despite the external pressure and the attempts of western countries to divide us," he said at an extended meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

The integration is successfully moving forward, Russian PM noted.