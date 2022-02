MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe increased to $940 per 1,000 cubic meters during the trading session on reports of suspended certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to ICE data.

March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands spiked to $937.3 per 1,000 cubic meters or 79.8 euro per MWh.

Natural gas prices gained 10% in total over the day.